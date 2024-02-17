One person has died following a shooting in North York.

Officers responded to the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday for the sound of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, police say.

According to Toronto paramedics, the victim was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police say the victim later died.

Meanwhile, unknown suspects fled in a black Mazda 6 hatchback, police say. No descriptions have been released.

This is the second shooting in the area in less than 24 hours.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, police found a male youth suffering from life-threatening injuries. One suspect who fled in a black sedan is being sought in connection with that shooting.

He is described as between 16 and 18 years old with long, curly black hair and was last seen wearing black jeans.

It is not known if the two shootings are connected.