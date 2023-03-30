One person dead after shooting in Oshawa
Durham police are investigating a shooting in Oshawa.
Published Thursday, March 30, 2023 11:34PM EDT
One person is dead after a shooting in Oshawa on Thursday evening.
Durham police said it happened in the area of King Street West and Park Road.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Few details have been released about the circumstances behind the shooting.
Police said they do not have information on possible suspects.