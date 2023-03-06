One person is dead after a “suspicious” fire at a home in Oshawa on Monday morning, officials say.

The blaze first broke out an address on Court Street near Olive Avenue and Simcoe Street just before 10 a.m.

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark says that crews encountered smoke and flames on multiple levels of the home upon arrival.

He said that they were able to quickly extinguish the fire but subsequently located a deceased party inside the structure.

“We believe it's suspicious at this point based just on the area of origin, that there were a few locations where we saw the fire,” Clark told CTV News Toronto on Monday afternoon.

Clark said that there were working smoke detectors in the home, which were audible as crews responded to the scene.

However, he said that an investigation will have to be conducted to determine whether the smoke alarms were present on all levels of the home.

“We along with our colleagues at Durham Regional Police are just holding the scene right now. We will await the arrival of the Ontario Fire Marshal, the coroner and Durham Regional Police forensics,” he said.