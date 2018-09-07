

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 37-year-old man is dead after a vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a ditch in Vaughan early Friday morning.

Police say that a passerby came upon the crash site on Major MacKenzie Drive near Pine Valley Drive at around 1:45 a.m., though it is not clear when the collision actually happened.

Police say that the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

“The information I have right now is an Acura was headed westbound on Major MacKenzie Drive. At this time we are not sure what happened. It looks like it left the roadway and it ended up on the ditch on the south side of the road,” Det. Jessica Hay told CP24 at the scene early Friday morning. “I am looking for any witnesses that might have witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle off the road, I am also looking for any type of timeline as to when the collision occurred.”

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this point, as his next-of-kin has not yet been notified.

Hay said that investigators with the Major Collision Bureau have been on scene since about 4 a.m.

Major MacKenzie Drive remains closed at Pine Valley Drive as a result of the investigation.