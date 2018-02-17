One person dead after vehicle slams into Bayview Arena
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 8:35AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 17, 2018 9:57AM EST
A male driver has been pronounced on scene dead after he slammed his vehicle into an arena in North York on Saturday morning.
The vehicle, a silver mini van, struck the exterior of the Bayview Arena near Bayview and Finch avenues shortly after 8 a.m.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Police say that speed may have been a contributing factor, though that has not been confirmed.
No road closures are in place as a result of the collision but officers from Traffic Services are investigating at the scene.