

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 40s is dead and an elderly woman has been taken to hospital after an early-morning fire at an apartment building in Hamilton.

Firefighters were first called to a seventh floor unit at a building on John Street in Waterdown at around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a “well-involved” blaze.

Paramedics say that the man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman in her 80s was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The building was briefly evacuated due to the fire, however residents were allowed back in shortly after it was knocked down.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.