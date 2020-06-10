

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and another remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in Scarborough late Tuesday night.

The motorcycle was travelling along Brimley Road near Anson Avenue when it came into contact with a pickup truck shortly before 11 p.m. Reports from the scene suggest that the motorcycle rider and a passenger were then thrown from the bike.

Both individuals were rushed to hospital with critical injuries; however police later confirmed that one of them – an adult woman - has since been pronounced dead.

Toronto Police Traffic Services say the pickup truck involved in the collision fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

“The pickup truck is described as a single cab pickup truck with damage to the rear passenger side bumper area,” investigators said Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-1900.