CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
One person dead, another in critical condition after Scarborough hit-and-run
Police are seen at the site of a fatal hit and run in Scarborough on June 9, 2020. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 5:58AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 10, 2020 12:03PM EDT
One person is dead and another remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in Scarborough late Tuesday night.
The motorcycle was travelling along Brimley Road near Anson Avenue when it came into contact with a pickup truck shortly before 11 p.m. Reports from the scene suggest that the motorcycle rider and a passenger were then thrown from the bike.
Both individuals were rushed to hospital with critical injuries; however police later confirmed that one of them – an adult woman - has since been pronounced dead.
Toronto Police Traffic Services say the pickup truck involved in the collision fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.
“The pickup truck is described as a single cab pickup truck with damage to the rear passenger side bumper area,” investigators said Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-1900.