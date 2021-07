TORONTO -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Flemingdon Park early Friday morning that left one person dead.

It happened in the area of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive just before 1 a.m. At that time, police said they located four people with injuries, three of whom had gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced deceased on scene and two others were transported to hospital in stable condition.

The condition of the fourth injured person is unclear.

No further information about the deceased or any suspect information has been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.