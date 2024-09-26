One person dead following two-vehicle collision in Hamilton
A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo.
Published Thursday, September 26, 2024 4:57PM EDT
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to Barton Street between Sherman Avenue North and Lottridge Street for a crash.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-4925.