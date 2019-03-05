One person dead in Caledon collision
The wreckage of a fatal multi-vehicle collision is pictured at Hurontario and King streets in Caledon Tuesday March 5, 2019. (@Peel_Paramedics /Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 10:05AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 10:07AM EST
One person is dead and another person is in hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon,
It happened at Hurontario and King streets shortly after 9 a.m., Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
One person was declared dead at the scene, while the other person sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 10 is closed in both directions between King Street and Old School Road.