

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is dead and another person is in hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon,

It happened at Hurontario and King streets shortly after 9 a.m., Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

One person was declared dead at the scene, while the other person sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 10 is closed in both directions between King Street and Old School Road.