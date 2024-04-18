Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at a home in Etobicoke that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a residence at Bemersyde Drive and Bournemouth Road, in the area of Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, shortly after 2 p.m.

Police say a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the homicide unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

Meanwhile, officers have taken a male suspect into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown, but police say there is no threat to public safety.