One person dead, male suspect in custody after stabbing in Etobicoke
Published Thursday, April 18, 2024 2:50PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2024 3:34PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at a home in Etobicoke that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a residence at Bemersyde Drive and Bournemouth Road, in the area of Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, shortly after 2 p.m.
Police say a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the homicide unit has taken carriage of the investigation.
Meanwhile, officers have taken a male suspect into custody.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown, but police say there is no threat to public safety.