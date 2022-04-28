A person is dead and three others are injured following a two-vehicle collision in Severn Township, near Orillia Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving multiple passengers on Highway 12 at Sturgeon Bay Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Their identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

A second passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto via Ornge air ambulance.

Two other passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The intersection of Sturgeon Bay Road/Vasey Road and Highway 12 will remain closed for several hours, police say.

The off-ramps at Vasey Road from Highway 400 are also closed to assist with traffic.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have dash camera footage to contact police at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122. Witnesses can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).