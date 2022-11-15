One person is dead, and three others are injured after a shooting in Toronto's Parkdale area on Tuesday.

Toronto police said they were called to the Dunn Avenue and Queen Street West area shortly after 5:30 p.m. for reports of someone shot.

When they arrived, officers located two people inside an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other victim was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said a third victim was subsequently found nearby on a TTC bus. Police later learned of a fourth victim who made their way to the hospital.

The conditions of those two victims are not immediately known.

Meanwhile, police said they are looking for at least one suspect. They have released limited suspect descriptions at this time.