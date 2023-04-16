One person found without vital signs after reported fight at west-end apartment building
Published Sunday, April 16, 2023 10:04PM EDT
Toronto police say they’ve located one person without vital signs following a reported fight at a west-end apartment building.
Officers responded to a fight call in the area of Queen Street West and Lisgar Street just after 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, police say they located a person “with no vital signs.” First responders remain on scene, and life-saving measures are currently being performed, according to police.