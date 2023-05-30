One person hospitalized after being stabbed near Woodbine Beach
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2023 10:22PM EDT
One person has been injured after being stabbed in The Beaches on Tuesday evening.
Toronto police say the stabbing occurred in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East near Woodbine Beach just before 10 p.m.
Officers located an individual with a stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.