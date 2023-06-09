One person in custody after vehicle strikes three people
Published Friday, June 9, 2023 1:51PM EDT
One person is in custody following a collision near the intersection of Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West.
Police say three people were struck by a vehicle just after 1 p.m. on Friday. The driver remained on site following the collision, according to police.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on site.
