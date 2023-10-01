One person in hospital after overnight shooting in Scarborough
Published Sunday, October 1, 2023 6:17AM EDT
One person is in hospital following a shooting in Scarborough.
Police say the shooting occurred at 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, in the area of Warden and Finch avenues.
When police responded to calls for the sound of gunshots, they located a victim with gun shot wounds. They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect descriptions have been released.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.