

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in North York on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston and Bradstock roads, north of Sheppard Avenue West, at around 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a bullet hole through a window of an establishment but did not initially find a victim.

Police said they later located a man who has been shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time. However, police said two males were seen fleeing the scene.

Police are investigating.