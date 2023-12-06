One person in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Oshawa
Police are investigating a collision in Oshawa. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2023 6:02PM EST
One person has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Wednesday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Rossland Road West and Thornton Road North at around 5 p.m.
A pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto in life-threatening condition, police said.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.