One person in life-threatening condition after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2024 1:44PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 18, 2024 1:48PM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
It happened near Yonge and College streets at around 1:10 p.m.
Police say that a suspect has been arrested.
It is not clear what charges, if any, they will face.
Police continue to investigate at the scene.
The victim is believed to be an adult, according to paramedics.
STABBING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 18, 2024
1:12pm
Yonge Street and College Street
- man with injuries
- suspect located and arrested
Investigation on going.#GO1325301
