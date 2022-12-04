One person is in life-threatening condition following a Saturday evening shooting in Mississauga.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at 3420 The Collegeway, which is south of Burnhamthorpe Road and east of Highway 403.

According to Peel Regional Police, the shooting involved three people and occurred in or around a vehicle. Police said two of the victims are believed to have been inside a car. It is not confirmed if the third victim was inside or outside of the vehicle.

There is no update at this time on the condition of the other two victims.

More to come. This is a developing story.