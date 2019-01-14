

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Mount Dennis.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. near Jane Street and Weston Road.

Police say one of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire and was extinguished by firefighters.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment but police have not released the age or gender of the victim.

Investigators have not said if any charges will be laid.