A man has been injured after a fire broke out at a residence in Toronto’s west end early Monday evening.

The one-alarm fire erupted at a low-rise apartment building in on Greentree Court, which is south of Trethewey Drive and east of Black Creek Drive.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported one adult male to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said that due to the amount of smoke, the floor where the fire broke out was evacuated.

Road closures are currently in place.