One person killed in motorcycle crash near Caledonia and Glencairn
Published Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:04PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:04PM EDT
One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Toronto’s Glen Long neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
It occurred in the area of Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue, just north of Glencairn Avenue, just after 3:30 p.m.
Police say three motorcycles were “driving fast” when one of them crashed.
Toronto paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown.