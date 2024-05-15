Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show that a warrant was issued for Pleterski on May 2. He was charged with fraud over $5,000 and money laundering on Tuesday.

Pleterski was released on a $100,000 bail with his parents signed as sureties and an order that he stay with them in Whitby, Ont.

Other conditions restrict Pleterski from leaving Ontario, and require him to hand in his passport to Durham police.

Several victims who invested with Pleterski were notified of his arrest in an email obtained by CTV News Toronto from the Ontario Securities Commission on Wednesday morning.

Durham Regional Police Service and the Ontario Securities Commission will be holding a news conference on Thursday to share further details.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.