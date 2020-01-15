

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been rescued after an elevator at a downtown building malfunctioned Wednesday night.

Toronto Fire was called to 88 Bloor Street East at around 6:41 p.m. for reports of a person trapped in an elevator.

Platoon Chief Don Beam said one person was in the elevator that was descending when a cable apparently broke.

He said the elevator fell a few metres before emergency brakes were activated.

Crews needed to rapell down the elevator shaft to extricate the person.

The victim did not sustain serious injuries.

Fire crews are trained for this type of rescue, Beam said.

“This is textbook for them."

The elevator has been shut down and will be inspected by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority.