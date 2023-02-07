One person rushed to hospital after assault at Ajax GO Station
Durham Regional Police respond to the Ajax GO Station following an assault Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24)
One person has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following an assault at a GO station in Ajax.
Durham Regional Police responded to Ajax GO Station for the assault at around 2:20 p.m.
No suspect information is available so far, police said.
GO Transit said at least one train has been delayed because of the investigation.
No other details have been released so far.