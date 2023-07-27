One person rushed to hospital after daylight stabbing in Toronto's east end
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation in Toronto's east end on Thursday.
Published Thursday, July 27, 2023 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 27, 2023 11:16AM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a daylight stabbing in Toronto’s east end.
It happened near Dundas Street and Coxwell Avenue at around 10:20 a.m.
Paramedics say that a second individual sustained minor injuries.
Police say that one person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
It is not clear what charges they will face.
Police continue to investigate at the scene.