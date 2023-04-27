One person has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the city’s Lawrence Height neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police said the shooting occurred in the area of Varna Drive and Flemington Road, east of Allen Road, just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers located one person with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim has been transported to the hospital via emergency run. There is no immediate word on their condition.

Meanwhile, two male suspects are being sought in connection with the shooting. Police have released limited descriptions of the two so far.

The shooting has prompted police to put Lawrence Heights Community Centre under hold and secure.

More to come.