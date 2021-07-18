A man is in hospital following an overnight shooting in the Moore Park area.

Police were called to the area of Bayview and Moore avenues at around 12:37 a.m. following reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to hospital via emergency run by Toronto Paramedic Services.

Paramedics said his injuries were serious.

The victim is now in stable condition, police said Sunday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.