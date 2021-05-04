A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at Royal York Station.

Toronto police were called to the Line 2 station on Bloor Street and Royal York Road in Etobicoke just before 4 p.m.

In a tweet, the TTC said there was a security incident on board a train.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were transporting one person to the hospital via emergency run and that he was in critical condition. Toronto police said the victim is a man and that he was stabbed multiple times.

Police have not released any suspect information so far.

There is currently no subway service between Islington and Jane stations on Line 2 as police investigate the incident.

Shuttle buses are running to replace regular service but are not stopping at Royal York Station.