One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday morning following a possible workplace accident at an Etobicoke hotel.

First responders were called to what appears to be an on-site laundry building at the Residence Inn by Marriott near Dixon Road and Attwell Drive just after 9 a.m.

Police say the initial call was for a medical complaint, however fire crews say they received reports that an employee at the facility had no vital signs.

Fire crews say they located the employee and commenced CPR before EMS took over.

The employee, who police confirmed was an adult, was then taken to hospital via emergency run.

Police have not released any other information about the incident, however they say the Ministry of Labour has been notified and is investigating.