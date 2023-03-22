One person is in critical condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say the incident took place in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues just after 4:15 p.m.

One victim was located with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital via an emergency run. Paramedics added that the victim is a male of unknown age.

Images from the scene show police tape blocking off areas outside a high-rise complex. 

Officers are describing the suspect as a Black male about 5'8 to 5'9 tall with an average build, wearing all black clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1. 