One person rushed to hospital via emergency run after shooting in Toronto's west end
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting in Toronto's west end on Thursday afternoon. (Francis Gibbs)
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2023 4:54PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2023 5:37PM EDT
One person is in critical condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police say the incident took place in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues just after 4:15 p.m.
One victim was located with gunshot wounds, police said.
Police said the victim was transported to hospital via an emergency run. Paramedics added that the victim is a male of unknown age.
Images from the scene show police tape blocking off areas outside a high-rise complex.
Officers are describing the suspect as a Black male about 5'8 to 5'9 tall with an average build, wearing all black clothing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.