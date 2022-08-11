One person seriously injured after shooting in Toronto east end
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Published Thursday, August 11, 2022 8:56PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 11, 2022 8:56PM EDT
One person has been seriously injured after a shooting in Toronto's east end.
The incident took place around 8:00 p.m. near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
No further information has been provided regarding suspects thus far. Police say no road closures are in effect.