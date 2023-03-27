One person seriously injured after stabbing on TTC bus
Officers attend the scene of a stabbing on a TTC bus on March 26, 2023. (Michael Nguyen)
Share:
Published Monday, March 27, 2023 5:20AM EDT
One person has been seriously injured after a late-night stabbing on a Toronto bus.
The incident took place around 11:45 p.m. on a TTC bus near Keele streets and Donald Avenue.
Toronto paramedics say an adult was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The stabbing comes two days after a teenager was killed in a violent, “unprovoked,” incident at the Keele TTC station.
Police say a 16-year-old male was sitting on a bench in the station’s lower level when a suspect approached and stabbed him.
The victim, who police have identified as Toronto resident Gabriel Magalhaes, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
In a statement, Toronto’s Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie called the teen’s murder a “tragedy.”
“My thoughts are with Gabriel Magalhaes' family and friends as they mourn this loss,” she said