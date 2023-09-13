One person seriously injured in daylight shooting in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2023 4:52PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton.
Peel police were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Marycroft Court at around 3:11 p.m.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported an adult male to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word so far on what led to the shooting or on any possible suspects.