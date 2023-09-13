A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Marycroft Court at around 3:11 p.m.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported an adult male to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word so far on what led to the shooting or on any possible suspects.