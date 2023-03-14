A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Moss Park area.

Officers were called to Queen and Sherbourne streets around 7:23 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a male victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing police said.

There was no word on what led up to the incident.