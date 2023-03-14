One person seriously injured in Moss Park stabbing
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2023 9:53AM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Moss Park area.
Officers were called to Queen and Sherbourne streets around 7:23 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a male victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
One person was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing police said.
There was no word on what led up to the incident.