One person seriously injured in Regent Park stabbing
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022 6:21PM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Regent Park area.
Police responded to Gerrard Street East and Sackville Street shortly before 5 p.m. for a report that a man had been stabbed.
A victim was subsequently transported to hospital with series but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
One person is in custody and police say they are not looking for any further suspects.