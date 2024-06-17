One person seriously injured in shooting at Etobicoke home
Officers investigate a shooting at a home in Etobicoke Monday June 17, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Published Monday, June 17, 2024 5:55AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2024 7:11AM EDT
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot outside a home in Etobicoke overnight
Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Albion Road and Highway 401 around midnight for a shooting.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Images from the scene showed yellow police tape cordoning off an area around the home as officers investigate the shooting.
Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.