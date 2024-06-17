One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot outside a home in Etobicoke overnight

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Albion Road and Highway 401 around midnight for a shooting.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Images from the scene showed yellow police tape cordoning off an area around the home as officers investigate the shooting.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.