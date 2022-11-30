One person seriously injured in stabbing at Fort York highrise
Police vehicles are pictured outside of a condo building on Fleet Street in downtown Toronto following a stabbing Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Share:
Published Wednesday, November 30, 2022 5:52AM EST
One person is in hospital following an overnight stabbing at a condo tower in the Fort York area downtown.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to a building on Fleet Street, in the area of Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard, at around 1:12 a.m. for a stabbing.
They then transported one person to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Several police vehicles could be seen outside the building early Wednesday.
Toronto police have not provided any details about the incident so far.