One person is in hospital following an overnight stabbing at a condo tower in the Fort York area downtown.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to a building on Fleet Street, in the area of Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard, at around 1:12 a.m. for a stabbing.

They then transported one person to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Several police vehicles could be seen outside the building early Wednesday.

Toronto police have not provided any details about the incident so far.