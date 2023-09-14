One person seriously injured in stabbing in Birchmount park area
Published Thursday, September 14, 2023 5:49AM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following his stabbing in the Birchmount park area in Scarborough.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a male victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being called to Pilkington Drive, in the area of Warden Avenue and Danforth Road early Thursday.
There is no word so far on possible suspects or motive.