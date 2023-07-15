One person shot in midtown Toronto
Police tape is seen at Frank Lambert Park after a shooting. (CTV News/Philip Fraboni)
Toronto police say one person has been injured in a shooting in midtown’s Seaton Village.
It occurred in the area of Christie and Dupont streets at around 9:45 p.m.
Police say they received reports of five gunshots being heard. When officers arrived, they located a victim with minor injuries.
No suspect information has been released.