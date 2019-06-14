

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an early morning shooting that occurred as fans celebrated the Raptors first NBA championship near Yonge and Dundas streets.

The shooting took place at Yonge and Gould streets at around 4:15 a.m.

Police say that special event constables who were in the area to manage the crowds arrested one individual at the scene.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Thousands of fans had previously flooded the area to celebrate the Raptors title, though it is unclear whether the victim was participating in those celebrations.

“We don’t know if there was a nexus between the celebration and the shooting but it was certainly in close proximity and that will be investigated by 51,” Supt. Michael Barsky told CP24 at the scene.

As of 5 a.m. Friday morning, there was still a heavy police presence in the area.