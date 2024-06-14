One person was taken to the hospital after a three-alarm fire broke out at a building in Leaside Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to 25 Commercial Road, in the area of Laird Drive and Eglinton Avenue East, just after 12:10 p.m. for the fire.

Toronto Fire said crews encountered heavy smoke and fire on the west side of the building when they arrived. It escalated to a two-alarm fire and then to a three-alarm.

"Our crews made an initial attack. The fire has been pretty well knocked down. We're dealing with hotspots right now," Platoon Chief Paul O'Brien said.

"Some of the challenges that the crews did face were the intense heat of the fire on the west side, the heavy smoke conditions and the atmospheric temperatures today."

O'Brien said everyone inside the building was evacuated, and one had to be hospitalized for minor injuries.

He noted that several firefighters were assessed in the cooling area, but no crew members were injured during the operation.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown. O'Brien said fire investigators have been notified.