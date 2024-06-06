Toronto police have arrested one suspect and continue to look for another in connection with a robbery at a TTC subway station last month that saw a Good Samaritan assaulted.

Police said the victim intervened when he saw two men bothering another person at a temporary bus bay at Kennedy Station on the evening of May 21.

The two men then assaulted the victim and stole his personal belongings, police allege. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Days later, police released photos of the two suspects in an effort to locate them.

In a news release issued Thursday evening, investigators announced that one suspect, identified as 29-year-old Robert Stephens of London, had been arrested.

He has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

Police said the other suspect is still at large. He is described as having short black hair and was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.