One man is in custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect allegedly involved in a series of bank robberies in North York, Mississauga and Brampton over the past six weeks.

Investigators say between Dec. 31 and Feb. 11, 2021, four GTA financial institutions were robbed by two suspects.

Police say in each incident, two men, who concealed their identities, entered a bank.

One of the suspects, police allege, jumped over the counter while the second man stayed by the door to act as a lookout.

The men, police say, used threats and demanded that tellers turn over cash. Once the money was given, police say the pair fled in a getaway vehicle.

According to police, members of the hold-up squad were subsequently able to identify two suspects in connection with the four robberies.

Following the execution of a search warrant on Feb. 11, investigators say evidence was recovered and a 30-year-old man, identified as Lindon Hunter, of Toronto, was arrested.

He faces four counts of robbery, four counts of disguise with intent, four counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

The second suspect, identified by police as Julian Fuller, a 26-year-old Mississauga resident, is wanted for the same charges.

Fuller, who has not yet been apprehended, has been described by investigators as six-feet tall with a slim build.

His photo has now been released and police say any member of the public who spots should call 911 immediately and avoid approaching the suspect.