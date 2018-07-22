

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A young woman is dead and 13 other people have been injured after a mass shooting on The Danforth Sunday night.

Gunfire erupted in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues at around 10 p.m.

Witnesses in the area said they heard anywhere between 10 and 20 shots being fired. Some said they saw a gunman dressed in black opening fire on people in the area. Witnesses also described seeing a number of people lying on the ground in the aftermath of the shooting.

Toronto police said a total of 14 victims were shot, including a young woman who died and a young girl who is in critical condition in hospital.

Police said the suspected shooter is dead and is not included in the tally of those shot.

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene and a large swath of the area has been blocked off as emergency crews respond to the situation.

Dozens of police officers, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

Police are appealing to all witnesses who were in the area to come forward. Investigators on scene said buses were waiting at Pape and Danforth avenues to transport witnesses to be interviewed.

The shooting happened on a warm summer night as hundreds of people were out on city streets enjoying the end of the weekend.

The mass shooting comes as Toronto police bolstered their numbers on the city’s street this weekend to crack down on a spate of recent gun violence.