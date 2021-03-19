Ontario is reporting more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19, one of the highest daily case counts reported in the province in the last six weeks.

Provincial health officials logged 1,745 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, up from 1,553 on Thursday and 1,508 on Wednesday.

With the exception of the 1,747 new infections that were confirmed on March 14, a tally that the province said was not an accurate total, this is the highest case count reported since Feb. 1, when 1,969 new cases were logged.

More than 56,000 tests were completed over the past 24 hours resulting in a positivity rate of 3.3 per cent.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 1,480, up from 1,269 last Friday and 1,063 two weeks ago.

There are now 13,253 active cases that have been confirmed by provincial labs, up from 11,512 one week ago.

Ten more virus-related deaths were reported today, bringing Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 7,212.

The average daily death toll is now 12, unchanged from one week ago.

Hospitalizations also rose to 759 on Friday, up from 730 one day earlier 676 last week. There are now 309 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to the Ministry of Health, up from 282 last week.

The new numbers come one day after Ontario's chief medical officer of health confirmed that Ontario is officially in the third wave of the pandemic.

Of the new cases today, 478 are in Toronto, 344 are in Peel, 174 are in York Region, and 116 are in Hamilton.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.