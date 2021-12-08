Ontario reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and eight more virus-related deaths on Wednesday as the seven-day rolling average of new infections hit a high not seen for the past six months.

Provincial health officials logged 1,009 new coronavirus infections today, up from 928 yesterday and from 780 a week ago.

The province reported 1,053 new cases on Saturday, 1,184 on Sunday and 887 on Monday.

The rise in daily case counts over the past month has caused the seven-day rolling average to climb to 1,007 today, marking the highest daily average recorded since June 1 when it was 1,030.

Among the latest cases, 421 people are unvaccinated, 22 have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 502 are fully vaccinated and 64 have an unknown vaccination status.

The province’s virus-related death toll hit 10,044 on Wednesday.

Ontario labs processed 38,502 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 3.3 per cent, compared to 3.1 per cent a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are currently 333 people with the virus in hospitals across the province and 155 of those patients are in intensive care units.

Yesterday, Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table released new modelling that suggests cases counts will jump to about 1,750 a day in early 2022 in the “most likely” scenario. But the scientists warn that the newly detected Omicront variant will likely cause their estimates to be higher.

Despite the threat of Omicron, the table said that the number of people in ICU with the virus is expected to rise to between 250 and 400 by January, putting more strain on hospitals and overwhelming the health-care system.

Infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital Dr. Isaac Bogoch said the province could run into ICU capacity issues by later this month or in early January.

“Right now in Ontario we have just over 160 patients in ICUs across the province with COVID-19 related illness, but, you know, capacity starts becoming an issue at around the 300 to 400 person mark, and, you know, we're headed in that direction. You always want to avoid situations where the ICU is being stretched, that's really the big bottleneck,” he told CP24 on Wednesday.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.