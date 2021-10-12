Ontario is reporting an average of 424 new COVID-19 cases on both Monday and Tuesday and two deaths over the past two days.

COVID-19 case data was not released on Monday due to the holiday but provincial health officials said Tuesday that 458 new cases were confirmed yesterday and 390 were logged today.

Last Monday, the province reported 511 new COVID-19 infections and 429 were confirmed last Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is now 525, down from 576 one week ago.

With 20,785 tests processed on Sunday and 18,280 completed yesterday, officials reported a provincewide positivity rate of 1.9 per cent on both Monday and Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the provincial government lifted capacity restrictions at a number of businesses, including sporting venues and concert venues.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch said that while it is encouraging to see businesses return to more normal operations, the province must be prepared to "pivot quickly" if the situation worsens in Ontario.

"We can look around the country and see how you cannot communicate this as a one-way street toward reopening because there are going to be expected and unexpected bumps in the road-- Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick now," he told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

"These are vaccinated communities and you can see what happens when all public health measures are lifted.... Things can get out of control very quickly."

More to come...